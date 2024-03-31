Bank Hapoalim BM Has $763,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

