Bank Hapoalim BM Has $298,000 Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nova by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. 165,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $190.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

