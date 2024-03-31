Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,794. The stock has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

