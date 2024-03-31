Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

