Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $50.31. 489,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

