Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
