Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

PANW stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $284.13. 3,400,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,141. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

