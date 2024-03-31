Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.78.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $223.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.