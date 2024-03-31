Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Avantor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 525,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.