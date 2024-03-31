AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

NYSE T opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

