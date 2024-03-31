ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATN International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,228. ATN International has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ATN International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

