Atlas Private Wealth Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $7,735,977. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,128. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.