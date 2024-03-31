Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.18. 534,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

