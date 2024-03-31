Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IQLT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.