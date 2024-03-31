Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

