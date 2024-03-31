Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 2,855 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.