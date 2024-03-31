Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 743,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.