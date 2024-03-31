Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.