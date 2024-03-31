Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

