Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
