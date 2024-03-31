Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS HYDB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.72. 123,803 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.