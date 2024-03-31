Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $254.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

