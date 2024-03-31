Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

IRM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

