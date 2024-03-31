Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period.

FHLC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 1,732,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

