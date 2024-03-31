Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

