Armor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.