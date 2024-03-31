Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.53% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,454,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.33. 19,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,491. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

