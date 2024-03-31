Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 654,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

