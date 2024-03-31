Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.59.

NYSE:ANET opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

