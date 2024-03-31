Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

