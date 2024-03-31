Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.45 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of ARBK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 807,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 655,136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.