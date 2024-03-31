Ardor Price Hits $0.14 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Ardor has a market cap of $135.81 million and $10.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006845 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

