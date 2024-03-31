Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $62.81. 4,120,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

