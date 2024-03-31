Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.