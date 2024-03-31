Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

