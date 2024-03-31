Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIRC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,272,000 after acquiring an additional 294,730 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.