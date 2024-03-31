APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in APA by 113.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.61.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

