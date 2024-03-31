Annexon’s (ANNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

ANNX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

