Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

