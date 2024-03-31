Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.9 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.9 %

Anglo American stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

