Analyzing Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -30.63% N/A -68.11% PermRock Royalty Trust 170.73% 19.50% 19.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.62 million 9.35 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $13.16 million 3.87 $12.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns perpetual interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,731 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

