Analyzing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC)

N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC – Get Free Report) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for N-Viro International and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 3 2 0 2.40

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 611.97%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than N-Viro International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of N-Viro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Li-Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares N-Viro International and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -754.10% -13.33% -6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares N-Viro International and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle $18.30 million 10.08 -$138.00 million ($0.77) -1.34

N-Viro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

About N-Viro International

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

