Analyzing Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Forian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 Forian 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,490.67%. Forian has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.92%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Forian.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $70.94 million 0.42 -$373.46 million ($2.44) -0.08 Forian $31.67 million 3.25 $5.58 million $0.18 18.44

This table compares Cue Health and Forian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Forian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -526.48% -67.82% -53.79% Forian N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Forian shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Forian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forian beats Cue Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

(Get Free Report)

Cue Health Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It provides the Cue Health platform that offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a range of health and wellness needs. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware, software, and diagnostic components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, including integration with electronic medical record system, pharmacies and last-mile delivery, clinician networks, and laboratories. The company also provides COVID-19 testing kits. The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Forian

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

