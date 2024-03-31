Analyzing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -659.57% -123.96% -67.94% SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

DermTech has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DermTech and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 1 0 2.50 SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 362.96%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than SeqLL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DermTech and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $15.30 million 1.59 -$100.89 million ($3.14) -0.22 SeqLL $80,000.00 14.24 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.18

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeqLL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DermTech beats SeqLL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, engages in the development and marketing of novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of melanoma in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and aging of the skin to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

