Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $6.57

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.