Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $387.73

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.82.
MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MOH opened at $410.83 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $263.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.76.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
