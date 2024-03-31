Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $80.36

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $79.11 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

