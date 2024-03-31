Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.32 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

