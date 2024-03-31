American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

