American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces Dividend of $0.12

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:QCON opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

