American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

